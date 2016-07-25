July 25 Bank of New York Mellon Corp :

* Trian Fund's Edward Garden, who is also on the board of Bank Of New York Mellon, purchased the shares at price ranges between $38.64 to $39.01

* Trian Fund Management's Edward Garden reports open market purchase of 152,000 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon At $38.86 Each On 22 July - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)