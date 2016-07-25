BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
July 25 White House Expected To Issue New Directive On Government Response To Significant Cyberattacks As Soon As Tomorrow
* Cnbc, citing dow jones
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares