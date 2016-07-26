BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
July 26 (Reuters) -
* SFX Entertainment Inc plans to tap live-entertainment executive Randy Phillips as its CEO- WSJ, citng sources
* SFX Entertainment could emerge from bankruptcy as soon as this fall - WSJ, citing sources
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information