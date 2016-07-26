July 26 SABMiller Plc :

* Revised offer by Anheuser-Busch

* Notes announcement by AB InBev that it has made a revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller

* There was no discussion or agreement about terms of today's revised offer

* Confirms that last week it engaged Centerview Partners to provide additional financial advice alongside that of its existing financial advisers

* Will continue to consult with shareholders, will meet in due course formally to review, having regard to all facts and circumstances, revised offer

* Confirms that on July 22 2016 its chairman had a conversation with chairman of AB InBev about AB InBev's offer for SABMiller in light of recent exchange rate volatility and market movements

