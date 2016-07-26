July 26 SABMiller Plc :
* Revised offer by Anheuser-Busch
* Notes announcement by AB InBev that it has made a revised
and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital
of SABMiller
* There was no discussion or agreement about terms of
today's revised offer
* Confirms that last week it engaged Centerview Partners to
provide additional financial advice alongside that of its
existing financial advisers
* Will continue to consult with shareholders, will meet in
due course formally to review, having regard to all facts and
circumstances, revised offer
* Confirms that on July 22 2016 its chairman had a
conversation with chairman of AB InBev about AB InBev's offer
for SABMiller in light of recent exchange rate volatility and
market movements
* Further announcement will be made thereafter
