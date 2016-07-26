July 26 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Newron prior regulatory filing for xadago (safinamide) in the US

* Newron to re-submit US NDA for Xadago

* FDA does not require further studies to misuse or dependence

* Newron and the FDA agreed on the contents of the nda re-submission which newron expects to complete by November of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)