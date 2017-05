July 26 (Reuters) -

* McDonald's planning sale of 20-year franchise rights in Malaysia, Singapore that could collectively fetch at least $400 mln - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Potential bidder for McDonald's franchise rights is in talks with lenders for as much as $300 million in funding - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/2a2liar) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)