July 26 (Reuters) -
* Seadrill partners llc says announced today that it will
reduce quarterly distribution to its common unitholders to $0.10
per unit, down from current quarterly level of $0.25 per unit
* Seadrill partners llc says decision reflects increase in
extended standby rate period for west capricorn and termination
of drilling contract for west capella
* Despite some contract cancellations for which termination
payments are being received, the Company still has an average
contact term of 2.7 years, total contract backlog of $3.4
billion and 64% of its rigs on contract until 2018
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)