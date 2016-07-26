July 26 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Overall, 1,034,496 liquidation shares and 21,420 liquidation bonds with a fixed purchase price of 3.25 euros per liquidation share and 71.25 euros ($78.47)per liquidation bond were allocated and sold pursuant to terms of acquisition offer

* Payments of share cash compensation and bond cash compensation is scheduled to be effected between July 27 and 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)