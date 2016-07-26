BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
July 26 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Announces having raised approximately 500,000 euros ($550,600.00) in the form of convertible notes with warrants attached subscribed by Idinvest Partners
* This issuance corresponds to 349,648 OCABSAID-2 representing a total debt debenture of 499,996.64 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.