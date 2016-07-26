July 26 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Announces having raised approximately 500,000 euros ($550,600.00) in the form of convertible notes with warrants attached subscribed by Idinvest Partners

* This issuance corresponds to 349,648 OCABSAID-2 representing a total debt debenture of 499,996.64 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)