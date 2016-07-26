July 26 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc
* 2016 half-year results
* Total capital ratio of 17.5 per cent and a leverage ratio
of 3.8 per cent at h1 2016.
* Gross mortgage lending of £4.3 billion, 19 percent higher
than H1 2015. Net lending of £2.2 billion in H1 2016, 29 percent
higher than H1 2015.
* Although Bank of England did not cut bank rate in July
2016, interest rates are now expected to stay lower for longer
* Underlying profit before tax increased by 53 per cent to
£101.8 million, from £66.4 million in h1 2015
* Underlying return on tangible equity improved to 12.2 per
cent from 9.5 per cent in h1 2015
* Strong capital base, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of
15.3 per cent at h1 2016.
* Credit card balances increased to £2.1 billion at end of
june 2016, 31 per cent higher than FY 2015
* A lower for longer forecast interest rate may put pressure
on banking sector net interest margins and therefore business
and financial performance
* Completed a second RMBS issuance in May 2016 securing that
tranche of funding and enhancing group's strong balance sheet
position in preparation for referendum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)