July 26 (Reuters) -
* Poland's Bank Millennium CEO said on Tuesday that he would
not expect net profit in the third quarter this year to match
the result from the same period in 2015 due to the negative
impact of bank tax.
* "We will recover part of the (negative effect) of the
banking tax, but it is not realistic to expect the same
situation," Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference.
* Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish unit of Portugal's
Millennium BCP said its second-quarter net profit
amounted to 294 million zlotys ($74.14 million).
* In the third quarter of 2015 Millennium's net profit stood
at 166 million zlotys.
($1 = 3.9654 zlotys)
(Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko)