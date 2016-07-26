July 26 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says gets approval for project aimed at preparation and qualifying of new biofuels with financing for 1nkemia of 200,000 euros ($220,260)

* Says budget for three participants of the project is of 427,651 euros

