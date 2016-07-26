July 26 Dupont:
* Dupont sees full year agricultural sales to be comparable
to last year as local price, product mix gains are offset by
negative impact of currency
* Expect agricultural sales to be down in the
high-single-digits percent in Q3 primarily due to lower
insecticide volumes in Latin America
* Single-Digits percent driven by higher volume in china
markets
* For H2, in seeds, expect sales growth in corn business in
brazil driven by launch of Leptra corn hybrids reduced by lower
soybean volumes
* Sees H2 for AG unit expected to bring added pressure from
economic conditions in Latin America and route-to-market change
in southern part of U.S.
* Dupont says for Q3 and FY, expect continued weakness in
the agriculture sector
* Dupont sees FY agricultural unit operating earnings
expected to be up high-single-digits percent-single-digits
percent
* Sees Q3 performance materials operating earnings expected
to be up low-single-digit percent
* Agriculture markets continue to face challenges as farmers
endure tough economic conditions, seed, crop protection
suppliers have elevated inventories, credit remains tight
* Q3 agricultural sales growth to be impacted by shift of
sales from Q3 to Q4 as co expands direct selling model in brazil
* Full-Year results for agriculture unit will be impacted by
shift of a portion of fourth-quarter 2016 seed sales to first
quarter 2017
