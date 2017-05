July 26 OEX SA :

* Its unit, Euro-Phone sp. z o.o., signs with Cel-R Sp. z o.o. Sp. K a preliminary agreement to buy an organised part of enterprise concerning 31 stores for 2.9 million zlotys ($731,400)

* Plans to sign a binding agreement by Sept. 30