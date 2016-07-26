July 26 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc:
* To sell U.K. Property & casualty run-off units to Catalina
Holdings UK Limited
* To sell U.K. property & casualty run-off units, downlands
liability management limited, Hartford Financial Products
International Ltd
* Transaction is not expected to result in material gain or
loss, net of tax effects, on Hartford's financial results
* On closing, all staff will remain employees of DLM, and
DLM and HFPI will remain headquartered in Worthing, England
