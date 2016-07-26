July 26 Consol Energy Inc

* Increased 2016 E&P division production guidance to 380-385 bcfe

* Anticipates duc well inventory to grow to 91 gross marcellus, utica shale wells exiting 2016, which includes 76 wells that are located in wet areas

* Qtrly coal production 6.0 million tons versus 5.9 million tons

* In E&P division, plans to add back two horizontal rigs to resume drilling starting in August 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $566.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decreased 2016 E&P division capital budget to $190-$205 million

* During Q2 of 2016, Pennsylvania operations total unit costs were $34.46 per ton, compared to $44.15 per ton

* Sees 2016 Total Coal Division Capital Expenditures To Be Between $105-$125 million

* Qtrly total hedged natural gas production in 2016 q3 is 75.6 bcf

* Q2 total revenue and other incomes $285.8 million versus $ 545.6 million last year; Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $1.02