July 26 JetBlue Airways Corp
* JetBlue Airways says amending purchase agreement with
Airbus to bring additional A321 aircraft into its fleet
* Specifically, Airbus is scheduled to deliver 15
incremental A321CEOS starting in 2017, with five mint deliveries
expected in 2017
* Under amendment, JetBlue will take delivery of incremental
aircraft over seven years
* Further, JetBlue expects to take delivery of 15
incremental A321NEOs (new engine option) starting in 2020
* While not yet committed to this fleet type, will have
option to configure NEO aircraft in the long range version of
the A321 - the A321LR - starting in 2019
