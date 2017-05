July 26 Starboard Value Lp

* Starboard delivers letter to depomed shareholders

* Given ownership stake, and special meeting would only require one shareholder to consent, starboard to control timing of special meeting

* Appoints two advisors, robert savage and james tyree, who would join starboard's slate as directors if successful at depomed special meeting

* Moving forward with consent solicitation to garner depomed shareholder support to call the special meeting

* To proceed with solicitation to call special meeting by going through procedures required for shareholder to call special meeting

* If depomed's board is removed, starboard's nominees are elected at meeting, then new board to be willing to increase board size to 9 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)