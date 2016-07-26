Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 26 Clinica Baviera SA :
* H1 revenue 47.5 million euros ($52.2 million)versus 42.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 5.3 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 9.7 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* Number of clinics at end of June at 73
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.