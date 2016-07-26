Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 M6 :
* H1 advertising revenue of 427.1 million euros ($469.2 million) (up 5.3 pct)
* H1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA): 136.0 million euros (up 32.6 pct)
* H1 net profit group share of 83.5 million euros versus 58.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 consolidated revenue of 645.5 million euros versus 629.9 million euros a year ago
* Will pursue its policy of investing in its viewing schedules in order to continue improving its audience figures and market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.