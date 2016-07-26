July 26 FCA US

* FCA US - Has decided to continue monthly sales reporting with a revised methodology

* FCA US has prepared unit sales reports going back to beginning of 2011 using this approach

* FCA US will report its July 2016 sales using new methodology

* FCA US LLC-Total sales to now comprise dealer reported sales in U.S., fleet sales delivered by FCA US,retail other sales including sales by Puerto Rico dealers

* FCA US-Other retail sales will either be recorded when sale is recorded in nvdr system or upon receipt of a similar delivery notification

* FCA US says "has seriously considered simply ceasing to report (U.S. sales) sales data on a monthly basis"

* FCA US-Fleet sales will be recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA US of vehicle to customer or end user

* FCA US-Dealer reported sales to be sum of sales by dealers in month, net of unwound transactions, monthly vehicle sales attributable to past unwinds previously reversed

* FCA US-It's been historical practice for FCA US to maintain "reserve" of vehicles in fleet/other retail category that had been shipped but not been reported "sold" in monthly sales

* FCA US-Practice to maintain "reserve" of vehicles in fleet/other retail that had been shipped but not reported as "sold" in monthly sales being "looked into" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)