July 26 FCA US
* FCA US - Has decided to continue monthly sales reporting
with a revised methodology
* FCA US has prepared unit sales reports going back to
beginning of 2011 using this approach
* FCA US will report its July 2016 sales using new
methodology
* FCA US LLC-Total sales to now comprise dealer reported
sales in U.S., fleet sales delivered by FCA US,retail other
sales including sales by Puerto Rico dealers
* FCA US-Other retail sales will either be recorded when
sale is recorded in nvdr system or upon receipt of a similar
delivery notification
* FCA US says "has seriously considered simply ceasing to
report (U.S. sales) sales data on a monthly basis"
* FCA US-Fleet sales will be recorded as sales upon shipment
by FCA US of vehicle to customer or end user
* FCA US-Dealer reported sales to be sum of sales by dealers
in month, net of unwound transactions, monthly vehicle sales
attributable to past unwinds previously reversed
* FCA US-It's been historical practice for FCA US to
maintain "reserve" of vehicles in fleet/other retail category
that had been shipped but not been reported "sold" in monthly
sales
* FCA US-Practice to maintain "reserve" of vehicles in
fleet/other retail that had been shipped but not reported as
"sold" in monthly sales being "looked into"
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)