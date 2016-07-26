Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Turk Telekomunikasyon As :
* Q2 revenue of 3.94 billion lira ($1.30 billion) versus 3.53 billion lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 247.6 million lira versus 335.2 million lira year ago
* Q2 EBITDA flat at 1.32 billion lira versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0400 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.