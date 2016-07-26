Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Vivendi said in a statement that following a request from the AMF and in accordance with market regulation, it sent on July 25 a letter to Mediaset relating to the Mediaset Premium acquisition proposing an alternative structure:
* Vivendi was proposing a 3.5 percent share stake in Vivendi in exchange for 20 percent share in Mediaset premium and a 3.5 percent in Mediaset.
* It was also proposing convertible bonds into Mediaset shares to be issued by Mediaset to Vivendi (annual instalments) for the remaining amount.
* Vivendi said its proposal represents a more ambitious project, in line with the development of the television market and the strategy developed by its main competitors.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.