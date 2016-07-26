July 26 Vivendi said in a statement that following a request from the AMF and in accordance with market regulation, it sent on July 25 a letter to Mediaset relating to the Mediaset Premium acquisition proposing an alternative structure:

* Vivendi was proposing a 3.5 percent share stake in Vivendi in exchange for 20 percent share in Mediaset premium and a 3.5 percent in Mediaset.

* It was also proposing convertible bonds into Mediaset shares to be issued by Mediaset to Vivendi (annual instalments) for the remaining amount.

* Vivendi said its proposal represents a more ambitious project, in line with the development of the television market and the strategy developed by its main competitors.

