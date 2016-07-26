July 26 Ei Towers SpA :

* H1 total revenues 125.1 million euros ($137.36 million) versus 119.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 22.9 million euros versus 19.9 million euros a year ago

* Board approves dividend policy aimed at proposing to the shareholders' meeting, for the financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018, the distribution of a yearly dividend equal to, at least, 100 percent of the consolidated net profit