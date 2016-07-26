July 26 Sage Group Plc

* Group organic revenue increased by 6.0% in q3

* Weakening of sterling at end of q3 will generate a slight fx tailwind for FY16 if current exchange rates were to prevail for rest of year

* Organic recurring revenue grew by 10.1% for year to date

* Remains confident of meeting fy16 full year guidance: delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth and 27% organic operating margin.

* Do not expect there to be a material impact from EU referendum on underlying operating performance of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: