Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 26 U S Food and Drug Administration
* U.S. FDA updates warnings for Fluoroquinolone antibiotics
* Limiting Use Of Fluoroquinolone Antibiotics For Acute Bacterial Sinusitis, Acute Bacterial Exacerbation Of Chronic Bronchitis
* Also Limiting Use Of Fluoroquinolone Antibiotics For Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections
* Determined That Fluoroquinolones Should Be Reserved For Use In Patients With Conditions Who Have No Alternative Treatment Options
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.