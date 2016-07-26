July 26 U S Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA updates warnings for Fluoroquinolone antibiotics

* Limiting Use Of Fluoroquinolone Antibiotics For Acute Bacterial Sinusitis, Acute Bacterial Exacerbation Of Chronic Bronchitis

* Also Limiting Use Of Fluoroquinolone Antibiotics For Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections

* Determined That Fluoroquinolones Should Be Reserved For Use In Patients With Conditions Who Have No Alternative Treatment Options