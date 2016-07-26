Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Sword Group Se
* Q2 revenue of 40.3 million euros in line with the budget (2015: 35.6 million euros)
* Q2 EBITDA of 6.4 million euros versus 5.6 million euros ($6.2 million) a year ago
* Confirms its annual target of 15 pct of organic growth at constant exchange rates, combined with an EBITDA margin of 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.