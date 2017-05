July 26 S&P Global Ratings:

* California State Teachers' Retirement System outlook to stable from positive on little improvement in funded ratios

* Affirmed its 'AA-' issuer credit rating (ICR) and 'A-1+' short-term rating on CalSTRS

* Expect that CEP program will go into an inactive phase in March 2017

* Stable outlook on CalSTRS reflects view that STRP's actuarial funded level to likely stay near current levels over our 2-year outlook time frame Source text (bit.ly/2abv2Or)