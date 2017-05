July 26 Standard Graphite Corp:

* Signed mineral property option agreement with Soquem

* Co may buy 50 pct-interest in property by incurring $3.5 million in exploration expenditures, issuing 3.5 million shares over a 5 year period

* Pursuant to option agreement Standard has been granted option to earn 50 pct interest in Philibert gold project in Quebec