July 26 Marathon Petroleum Corp

* On july 20, 2016, mpc amended its existing accounts receivable securitization facility

* Entered into a $2.5 billion four-year revolving credit agreement and a $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement

* Mpc has an option to increase aggregate commitments by up to an additional $500.0 million

* Mpc may request up to two one-year extensions of maturity date of four-year credit agreement

* First amendment, among other things, reduces capacity of receivables purchase agreement to $750.0 million

* First amendment has an option to increase overall receivables purchase agreement capacity by up to an additional $250.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: