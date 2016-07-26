Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 26 Shire Pharma Canada Ulc :
* Following completion of combination with Baxalta last June, Shire is reviewing its site footprint company-wide
* Announced intention to relocate current Saint-Laurent, Mississauga offices to a single location in Toronto by fall of 2017
* There are currently 65 employees working at shire facilities in Saint-Laurent and 25 employees in Mississauga Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.