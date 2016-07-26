BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
July 26 Alpha Natural Resources Inc :
* Alpha Natural Resources successfully emerges from bankruptcy
* David Stetson was appointed CEO of reorganized company
* Reorganized company is privately held company operating 18 mines and eight preparation plants in West Virginia and Kentucky
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information