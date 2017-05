July 26 Polyone Corp

* Polyone acquires Gordon Composites and Polystrand

* Purchase price for both businesses was $85.5 million.

* Expects acquisitions to add $40 million to revenues and be accretive to earnings in 2017

* Purchase price includes all assets related to businesses, including intellectual property, trademarks and production assets