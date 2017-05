July 26 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* On July 21 board appointed John A. Sedor as company's chief executive officer, effective July 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* On July 21, 2016, the board appointed Graham Miao as the company's president and chief financial officer

* Company will pay Miao a salary of $41,750 per month