July 26 Bind Therapeutics Inc :

* Plans to disclose additional terms of its agreement with Pfizer upon court approval.

* Bind Therapeutics determines Pfizer's $40 million bid is highest and best in 363 auction for substantially all of bind's assets

* Nanocarrier Co Ltd has been selected as back-up bidder