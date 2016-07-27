CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 26 Smart Technologies Inc
* Smart Technologies shareholders approve plan of arrangement
* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 96.2% of votes cast by shareholders at special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)