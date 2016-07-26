July 26 Transunion

* Qtrly total revenue was $426 million, an increase of 12 percent (14 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with q2 of 2015

* Fy 2016 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.665 billion and $1.675 billion, increase of about 12 percent on constant currency basis

* Fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.37 and $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $415.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.09

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* For full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* For q3, consol revenue expected to be between $420 million & $425 million, up about 9 to 10 percent on constant currency basis compared with q3 2015

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 to $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $424.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: