July 26 Moody's

* China's shadow banking system continues to grow; leverage increases further

* E-Finance is expanding rapidly in china, benefitting from opportunities afforded by an underdeveloped consumer banking system

* Shadow banking activity has expanded further in 2016

* Overall leverage in china's economy continues to rise, as credit growth outpaces nominal GDP