BRIEF- R&I affirms NTT Urban Development's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
July 26 Moody's
* China's shadow banking system continues to grow; leverage increases further
* E-Finance is expanding rapidly in china, benefitting from opportunities afforded by an underdeveloped consumer banking system
* Shadow banking activity has expanded further in 2016
* Overall leverage in china's economy continues to rise, as credit growth outpaces nominal GDP Source text for Eikon: nMDY96FC7d (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
MILAN, May 19 EU Competition authorities have asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to approve their request for state aid, a source close to the matter said on Friday.