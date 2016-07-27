July 27 Axway Software SA :

* Strong revenue growth, up 7.1 pct and improvement of the operational margin in the first half of 2016

* H1 net profit of 11.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million) a year ago

* H1 profit on operating activities 16.3 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue of 144.7 million euros versus 135.1 million euros a year ago