BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
July 27 Axway Software SA :
* Strong revenue growth, up 7.1 pct and improvement of the operational margin in the first half of 2016
* H1 net profit of 11.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million) a year ago
* H1 profit on operating activities 16.3 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 144.7 million euros versus 135.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will repurchase up to 130,000 shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 22