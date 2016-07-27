July 27 KPN :

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 592 million euros ($650.9 million) versus 584 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 CAPEX 312 million euros versus 292 million euros in Reuters poll

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015

* Q2 net profit 162 million euros versus 133 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue 1.68 billion euros versus 1.70 billion euros in Reuters poll

* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of eur 10 cents in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter

* Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica DeutschlandSees 2016 free cash flow (excluding. Tefd dividend) > 650 million euros