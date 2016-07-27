BRIEF-NDTV Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairman
* Seeks members' nod for sale of entire stake by Ndtv Lifestyle Holdings,NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail
July 27 Vossloh AG
* H1 orders 521.9 million eur
* H1 EBIT 19.3 million eur
* H1 net income 14.6 million eur
* Says sees vitalisation on the sales side in H2
* Says sees 2016 revenues about flat (previous guidance saw 1.2-1.3 bln eur vs 1.2 bln in 2015), EBIT margin of 4-4.5 percent
* H1 revenues 522.7 million eur
* Improvement in EBIT will be limited in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2apdKR7 Further company coverage:
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I