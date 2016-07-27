July 27 Vossloh AG

* H1 orders 521.9 million eur

* H1 EBIT 19.3 million eur

* H1 net income 14.6 million eur

* Says sees vitalisation on the sales side in H2

* Says sees 2016 revenues about flat (previous guidance saw 1.2-1.3 bln eur vs 1.2 bln in 2015), EBIT margin of 4-4.5 percent

* H1 revenues 522.7 million eur

* Improvement in EBIT will be limited in 2016