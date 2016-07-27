July 27 Jupiter Fund Management Plc

* Continued organic flow growth from our core mutual fund franchise, with net mutual fund inflows of £0.4bn

* Assets under management increased to £37.0bn

* Profit before tax increased by 3 per cent. To £86.6m

* Underlying earnings per share decreased by 3 per cent. To 14.4p

* Interim dividend increased by 12.5 per cent. To 4.5p.

* Jupiter is well prepared for a period of potentially heightened volatility and remains focused on accessing opportunities presented by long term demographic changes to deliver growth in a disciplined manner for our shareholders and clients

* Maintained adjusted ebitda margins at 50 per cent. While investing for growth