Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 Euronext NV :
* Has signed a partnership agreement with Tredzone
* Subscribed to a capital increase of 1.36 million euros ($1.5 million), resulting in a 34 pct stake in Tredzone
* Founders of Tredzone will retain a 66 pct stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.