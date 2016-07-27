BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Safaricom Ltd :
* Says signed new sponsorship deal with The Kenya Rugby Union
* Says new deal will see the co become Kenya Rugby Union's official communications partner for all rugby tournaments organised by the union Source : bit.ly/2agptyZ Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.