BRIEF-NDTV Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairman
* Seeks members' nod for sale of entire stake by Ndtv Lifestyle Holdings,NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail
July 27 GO Internet SpA :
* Signs agreement with Enel Open Fiber (EOF) to provide broadband Internet connection in Italy
* The agreemenet concerns Fibre to the Home (FTTH) ultrabroadband connection of up to 1 GBPS in the cities included in the EOF strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I