BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
July 27 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 449.8 million euros ($494.6 million) versus 468.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 141.7 million euros versus 9.2 million euors year ago
* "Media Finland was biggest single positive factor behind improved profitability."
* Radio sales grew by 30 pct
* Sanoma learning continued its steady development.
* Sales in Q2 declined slightly, mainly due to legislation driven market change in Poland
* Says besides good sales development, profitability at Media Finland was also supported by operational improvements and cost savings
* Outlook unchanged from revised outlook published on July 14 2016 Source text for Eikon:
