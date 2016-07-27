July 27 Unibet Group Plc
* Unibet Q2 underlying EBITDA was GBP 22.0 (19.0) mln
* Q2 EBITDA was 21.1 mln GBP vs 27.8 mln expected in Reuters
poll
* Q2 gross winnnings revenue 126.6 mln GBP vs 126 mln in
Reuters poll
* Number of active customers at the end of the quarter was
1,132,840 (603,528)
* In the period from 1 to 24 July 2016, average daily Gross
winnings revenue in GBP has more than doubled compared to the
same period in 2015
* Says for the quarter, marketing was 30 per cent of gross
winnings revenue, but for the full year we still expect it to
average a few percentage points below 30 per cent
Further company coverage: