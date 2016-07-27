July 27 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* Discretionary funds increased by 3.5 percent in third quarter to 26.8 billion pounds ($35.19 billion)(H1 2016: 25.9 billion pounds, fy 2015: 24.8 billion pounds)

* Other income declined to £4.7m (q3 2015: £7.4m)

* Total funds increased by 2.1 percent in quarter to 33.5 billion pounds (h1 2016: 32.8 billion pounds, FY 2015: 32 billion pounds).

* Total core funds increased by 3.1 percent in quarter to 30.4 billion pounds