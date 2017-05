July 27 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc

* Half-Year report

* Total revenue up 2.2% to £469.2m (2015: £459.3m) for 26 weeks ended may 29

* Profit before tax up 8.1% to £8.2m (2015: £7.6m).

* On track to achieve results in line with board's expectations for financial year

* Interim dividend per share maintained at 3.4p (2015: 3.4p) representing an increased total cash payment over an enlarged share capital