July 27 UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc :

* A solid start to year with good levels of investment and portfolio activity

* Nav per share of 538 pence and total return of 16.4% at 30 june 2016

* Private equity generated cash proceeds of £438 million in quarter and will generate a further c.£143 million from sales of geka, polyconcept and ufo moviez in q2

* Supported 3i infrastructure plc's ("3in") successful capital raising, investing £131 million to maintain our 34% shareholding

* Ex-Dividend nav per share of 522 pence with 16 pence final fy2016 dividend paid on 22 july 2016